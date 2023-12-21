Kentucky pilot pleads guilty to flying air ambulance while drunk

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Lexington Herald-Leader) - A pilot is pleading guilty to flying an air ambulance drunk during an emergency flight.

According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, 46-year-old Morgan Wiljanen pleaded guilty to operating an air common carrier while under the influence of alcohol.

The incident happened back in March.

Wiljanen worked for Air Evac EMS Inc.

The Herald-Leader reports Wiljanen, a flight paramedic, and a nurse picked up a patient from Baptist Health Hospital in Corbin and took them to UK Hospital.

Investigators say the helicopter started flying erratically. The paramedic then found Wiljanen slumped over in his seat, unresponsive.

He faces up to 15 years in prison.

Copyright 2023 WKYT and the Lexington Herald-Leader. All rights reserved.