Kentucky pilot pleads guilty to flying air ambulance while drunk

A pilot is pleading guilty to flying an air ambulance drunk during an emergency flight.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Lexington Herald-Leader) - A pilot is pleading guilty to flying an air ambulance drunk during an emergency flight.

According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, 46-year-old Morgan Wiljanen pleaded guilty to operating an air common carrier while under the influence of alcohol.

The incident happened back in March.

Wiljanen worked for Air Evac EMS Inc.

The Herald-Leader reports Wiljanen, a flight paramedic, and a nurse picked up a patient from Baptist Health Hospital in Corbin and took them to UK Hospital.

Investigators say the helicopter started flying erratically. The paramedic then found Wiljanen slumped over in his seat, unresponsive.

He faces up to 15 years in prison.

Copyright 2023 WKYT and the Lexington Herald-Leader. All rights reserved.

Most Read

body found
Update: Name released of man found in Pulaski Co.
The services are expected to resume Wednesday morning at approximately 7 a.m.
Hospital temporarily closed in Jellico
People say while the sign says the office is only closed two days a week, they've had...
Realtors say home closings halted because of problems at a KY clerk’s office
MGN Online
Two people taken to hospital following crash, sheriff said
Courtesy: Pulaski County Detention Center
Pulaski Co. man arrested for rape, arson

Latest News

K9 Gambit wearing his donated vest.
Ky. Fish & Wildlife receives K9 body armor donation
Lucas Bargo
Man facing charges after woman dropped off at hospital with gunshot wound, deputies say
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
K9 Vest - 11
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
Whitley Co. Shooting - 11