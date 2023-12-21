Kentucky lands 2024 top-25 basketball prospect Billy Richmond

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky basketball lands 4/5-star prospect Billy Richmond.

The Camden, NJ product made his commitment via social media on Thursday.

The 6-foot-5 forward chose the Wildcats over Alabama, Memphis, and LSU.

His Dad, also named Billy Richmond, played for John Calipari at Memphis during the early 2000s.

He also has ties to Kentucky freshman DJ Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw, both of whom were teammates last season at Camden High School in New Jersey.

The Memphis native is the fifth commit in Kentucky’s 2024 recruiting class.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.