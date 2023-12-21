Kentucky lands 2024 top-25 basketball prospect Billy Richmond

The 6-foot-5, 200-pound wing is from Camden, New Jersey
The 6-foot-5, 200-pound wing is from Camden, New Jersey(Lee K. Howard | UK Athletics)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky basketball lands 4/5-star prospect Billy Richmond.

The Camden, NJ product made his commitment via social media on Thursday.

The 6-foot-5 forward chose the Wildcats over Alabama, Memphis, and LSU.

His Dad, also named Billy Richmond, played for John Calipari at Memphis during the early 2000s.

He also has ties to Kentucky freshman DJ Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw, both of whom were teammates last season at Camden High School in New Jersey.

The Memphis native is the fifth commit in Kentucky’s 2024 recruiting class.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
One person dead in Bell Co. crash
Dr. David Etter was able to join his family and friends in the hospital lobby for Christmas...
‘It is a Christmas miracle’: Corbin man leaves hospital following health problems
People say while the sign says the office is only closed two days a week, they've had...
Realtors say home closings halted because of problems at a KY clerk’s office
The services are expected to resume Wednesday morning at approximately 7 a.m.
Hospital temporarily closed in Jellico
MGN Online
Two people taken to hospital following crash, sheriff said

Latest News

900th program win
Kentucky Women’s Basketball picks up 900th program win
Jerod and Jacob Smith.
Kentucky football officially adds six in-state recruits to 2024 roster
jason woodman
Morehead State football hires Jason Woodman as new head coach
Kentucky Wildcats
Former UK TE Izayah Cummings leaves the Cats for Louisville