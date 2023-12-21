Kentucky Department of Agriculture creates group to address veterinarian shortage

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The United States Department of Agriculture recently conducted a survey that found over 500 counties nationwide have a shortage of veterinarians for food animals and horses.

In Kentucky specifically, only about 3 percent of veterinarians practice on large animals. This shortage has been affecting farmers and could potentially affect the food supply.

The Kentucky Department of Education addressed this issue by putting together ‘The Veterinary Shortage Working Group’, which will consist of veterinarians, people in the educational and medical agricultural field, and livestock associations representatives.

The group, comprised of four committees, formed about nine months ago, and in one of their meeting this year they focused on areas that may help ease the shortage of large animal veterinarians:

Developing a strong pipeline of Kentucky students to veterinary schools;

Kentucky’s role in assisting students find opportunities in veterinary schools;

Kentucky’s role in attracting veterinary school graduates to rural and large animal practices

How to keep veterinarians in rural and large animal practice.

Gordan Jones, a member of the Kentucky Agricultural Department, represents the Veterinary Shortage Working Group and further touched upon implementing veterinary medicine and animal agriculture into elementary education.

“That is where we were set out to attempt to develop a pipeline of students going to veterinary school who would be interested in practicing in rural areas and practicing with food animals,” Jones said. “We think that we need to begin to educate youngsters in elementary school about careers in veterinary medicine and animal agriculture, and then we need to follow that in high schools.”

Aside from educating younger generations about careers in veterinary medicine, other committees will focus on assisting graduate veterinarians early in their careers and helping those who are already working in rural areas.

“The third committee is the committee that we have established to work with graduate veterinarians. Those who are graduating from veterinary school who wish to become established, but need to get a clinic established,” he said. “They have a lot of debt from education so that committee is working to find ways that we can help those solve the financial burden of getting established in a rural area. The fourth committee is a committee that was established for the purpose of working with veterinarians who are in rural areas and who we would like to continue in rural areas.”

The full plan is available for review here.

