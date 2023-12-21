J.J. Weaver will return for his final season at Kentucky!

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky outside linebacker J.J. Weaver will return for his final season, he announced via “X” Thursday.

Kentucky’s J.J. Weaver had a big-time season on defense, recording 40 total tackles, five for a loss, and one forced fumble, in 2023.

He was also named one of 20 semifinalists for the seventh annual Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year award.

Weaver had a monster game against his hometown team, Louisville to end the year, where we recorded eight tackles and a sack.

The UK linebacker has racked up a career 160 tackles for the Wildcats.

