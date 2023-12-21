‘I hope the guilt eats this person alive’: Amber Spradlin’s family discusses Christmas mourning

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The family of Amber Spradlin is spending the usually merry season in mourning.

According to her family, when she was younger, Spradlin would count her gifts and deck the halls during the Christmas season.

“As she got older, it became a family tradition for us to put the tree up,” said Spradlin’s aunt Melissa Samons. “This has been really hard. I didn’t put a tree up this year.”

Spradlin was murdered in June in what has been described as a gruesome scene at a home near Prestonsburg. Six months later, no arrests have been made as an investigation continues.

This season instead of decorating trees Spradlin’s family spent time decorating her grave.

“It was really hard to see her name on the plaque,” said Samons. “It shouldn’t be that way. She should be putting flowers on my grave, not not this way.”

Spradlin’s family said it is a difficult time of the year to be mourning, but it is made worse by the fact that there are so many unanswered questions.

“I don’t know how their family could celebrate with them knowing what this person has done,” said Samons. “I hope the guilt - if any if there is any guilt - I hope the guilt eats this person alive.”

Samons said the family is in constant contact with investigators and detectives and they have full trust in the direction of the investigation - even if they wish it were a quicker process.

“We do get updates from the Kentucky State Police, and we do want this to go faster than what it has but it can’t,” said Samons. “No one is talking. So, if someone that knows, that was there, would just come forward and help with this investigation then maybe we could get some closure.”

She said the contact with investigators helps to ease the anxiety of it all, but patience is the hardest thing. The family hopes this Christmas season will be the last spent searching for answers.

“My biggest hope is that it’s not going to take many more months to get everything analyzed,” said Samons. “That way, the correct person or persons will get what’s coming to them.”

