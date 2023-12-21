‘I am praying we will have water during Christmas’: Crews working to restore water in Southern Ky. city

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Hundreds of people are without water in one Southern Kentucky city after a water main break in the Cumberland River.

The problem in Williamsburg has lasted for several days, and officials do not know when it will be fixed.

Mayor Roddy Harrison said it impacts around 1,100 people or about 25 percent of the city’s population.

“Well, it’s pretty bad. You can’t clean up. Flush your commode. Pretty well, at the mercy here, I guess,” Kenny Underwood explained.

Crews are working to install a new water line under the river, but in the meantime, the city is making water available to people at the local fire department.

Two cases of water are available per person, and people can fill jugs or buckets with water for flushing toilets and other needs.

City leaders are also getting help from the City of Corbin and Whitley County water districts.

The water outage happened as people across the city prepare for the Christmas weekend.

“That has probably been the most troubling thing. Knowing that people are trying to get family in. They are planning their Christmas parties, and doing all that kind of stuff,” Mayor Harrison said.

Harrison said the river is low and only sits around six feet deep.

Officials believe debris hit the water line and caused it to break. The new water line will sit below the river bed.

“I am praying we will have water during Christmas,” Harrison added.

Harrison said he believes the water line was put in the river in the 1970s and a break like this is rare.

The mayor stressed the city will do everything possible to make sure people have enough bottled water.

