Gov. Andy Beshear looks ahead to second term

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, WYMT’s Olivia Calfee talked with Governor Andy Beshear following his second inauguration.

People affected by natural disasters in Eastern Kentucky and Western Kentucky were included in the inauguration. The event also highlighted a song from Tyler Childers and a poem from Silas House, both from Eastern Kentucky.

During the interview, Beshear talked about his two year budget plan and previewed the upcoming legislative session.

