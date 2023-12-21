Fire department, church give away gifts in Breathitt Co.

Kid receives gift at Rousseau present giveaway.
Kid receives gift at Rousseau present giveaway.(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROUSSEAU, Ky. (WYMT) - The Rousseau Volunteer Fire Department partnered with Flint Hill Baptist Church, from North Carolina, and a group in Salyersville to give away gifts.

Between two giveaways, hundreds of kids received at least two or three presents each.

“It means a lot. It means, you know, a lot. People can’t go out and buy, buy, buy, and this really helps. It does,” said Helen Deaton, who is a grandparent.

Rousseau Volunteer Fire Department Chief Greg Wilson said kids from across the region have gone through their line to receive a gift.

“Not just Breathitt County. We’ve had Perry County, Wolfe County and Magoffin County,” said Wilson.

Wilson said the church wrapped the presents and then brought them to Breathitt County.

Flint Hill Baptist Church Pastor Kevin Souther said God has placed Eastern Kentuckians on their hearts.

