EKY organization hopes legislation helps more people with Parkinson’s Disease

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky organization is working to create spaces for those living with Parkinson’s Disease.

On Monday, Parkinson’s in Motion opened its office in London. Officials said the space can be used to host events.

Executive Director Jane Rice Williams said she is happy to see the House of Representatives support the fight against the disease. According to the National Institutes of Health, nearly 500,000 Americans are currently living with the disease.

“We were very thrilled to just be sitting on the sides waiting for that to happen,” she said.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Last week, the US House of Representatives voted to pass the Nation Plan to End Parkinson’s Act.

Williams said there is little funding to support the existing fight, and it is something needed to help those living with it and those that will suffer from it in the future.

“If you have more effort and more money going into research and funding, then there will not only be ways to treat people with Parkinson’s that we don’t have at this point,” she explained. “There’s so many affected by it, so this national plan has just really sailed through the House of Representatives this last time and it will unite funding, unite research.”

She said since starting the organization, it has helped several people in the region learn more about Parkinson’s.

“Many people have come and said, ‘Maybe that’s what’s wrong with my father,’ and found out that they did have Parkinson’s with one of their loved ones because of what they learned in our meeting,” said Williams. “We want people to get out. We want people to feel like they have community and people to interact with.”

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.