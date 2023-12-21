Corbin pushes past Harlan in opening round of the Legacy Nissan Dribble Drive Challenge

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Corbin Redhounds ousted the Harlan Green Dragons, 64-44, in the opening round of the Legacy Nissan Dribble Drive Challenge at South Laurel High School on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

Highlights from the game will be added to this article after it airs on WYMT Mountain Sports at 11.

Corbin came out to a hot start with the wealth spread throughout their lineup in the first quarter, leading 12-3 with just under three minutes left in the period.

Then, senior guard Kyler McLendon had something to say about that.

Freshman guard Trenton Cole knocked down a three to cut Harlan’s deficit to just one.

Junior forward Darius Akal muscled in a tough layup midway through the second period to take Harlan’s first lead of the game.

McLendon then added three consecutive buckets to go along with 11 points in just the second quarter.

The shifty lead guard finished with a game-high 29 points.

This pushed the Green Dragons’ lead up to 28-23, the largest it was the entire game.

Corbin began to turn things around near the end of the first half.

The Redhounds went on an 11-0 run in the last two minutes, sparked by another balanced offensive attack that featured a three-pointer from junior guard Conner Blackburn, junior guard/forward Connor Middleton, senior guard Zander Curry, and a pair of buckets from sophomore forward Eli Pietrowski and senior forward Trey Worley.

Corbin went into the break leading, 34-28.

In the second half, McLendon would continue to pile on points, adding 14 in the second half.

However, Corbin took advantage of the Green Dragons’ weakness of defending without fouling on the other end, scoring 12 points on 18 free throws for a long fourth quarter.

Hounds Win!! Back in action tomorrow @ 7:30. #GoHounds 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/ZpfAGYn49B — Corbin Boys Basketball (@RedhoundHoops) December 21, 2023

The Redhounds finished victorious in their third game of the season, 64-44.

Corbin boys basketball head coach Tony Pietrowski talked about how this game will be a steppingstone for this group to learn from after the final buzzer sounded.

“Well, you know, we’re still growing,” Pietrowski said. “We’re a working progress. Football got done a little bit earlier than expected, so we’ve had some good stretches in practices. But ultimately until you get on the floor, you really don’t know how you’re going to react. I saw a lot of positives and negatives we can improve upon , but happy with where we’re at right now.”

Corbin will play the winner of the CAL-Mason County game in round two of the Legacy Nissan Dribble Drive Challenge at South Laurel High School on Thursday, Dec. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Harlan will face the loser of the CAL-Mason County game on Thursday, Dec. 21 at 2:15 p.m.

