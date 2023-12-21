Bell County girls basketball head coach David Teague hits milestone win

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - David Teague, head girls basketball coach at Bell County, won this 300th game Wednesday night.

The Lady Cats beat the Lady Black Bears of Harlan County 69-65 to secure the milestone.

“First, it’s a big honor to get to that accomplishment,” said Teague. “Not many coaches seem to coach that long anymore and for me to have the opportunity to do it at one school is something I’m proud of. I’ve been blessed to be able to coach for several years now and have had some good teams and players, and 300 wins is a credit to them more than anything. I’ve also had some good assistant coaches that’s helped me tremendously over the years.”

Bell County finished last season 52nd district champions for the fourth year in a row, with a final record of 23-10.

“I love coaching at Bell County,” said Teague. “Bell County is my home and I’m honored to be able to coach there as long as I have. The administration I’ve worked with has been nothing but supportive. I take pride in representing our school and community.

The Lady Cats have started the season 4-3 with more work to be done shortly.

When asked about celebrating the moment, Teague responded the best way a coach can.

“Nothing real fun to celebrate at the moment. We play again the next two days and just trying to find ways to get ready for those games.”

Bell County will be back in action tomorrow versus Lynn Camp at 3:00 p.m.

