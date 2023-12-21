Avoid holiday illnesses with tips from health officials

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health officials continue to warn people as respiratory illnesses rise throughout the country.

In the commonwealth, those numbers are no different, with RSV, COVID-19, and the flu increasing since Thanksgiving.

Scott Lockard, Public Health Director with Kentucky River District Health Department, said that the RSV cases in the region are unlike any he’s seen before.

“And we see an increase in all of these throughout the region. RSV is extremely high, we actually have more cases of RSV here in Perry County and the Kentucky River District than I ever remember as your public health director,” said Lockard.

To see the most up-to-date look at respiratory illnesses in Kentucky click here.

The CDC said that due to low vaccination rates millions of people may get sick in the coming months.

Officials said that if you are feeling under the weather then you should avoid holiday gatherings to help stop the spread of the illnesses.

Lockard also warns folks about the possible dangers of food-borne illnesses as many people gather for meals ahead of Christmas.

“You want to separate, you don’t want to cross-contaminate your foods. You know have raw chicken or raw turkey with vegetables you’re preparing and so on...The key is to keep cold foods cold, to keep hot foods hot, and not let anything set out too long,” said Lockard.

For more tips on food safety click here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.