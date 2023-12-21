#9 Kentucky takes on Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky and Louisville tip-off at 6:00 p.m. on ESPN.
UK leads the series all-time, 38-17.
2020 was the last time Louisville beat Kentucky in a 62-59 nail-bitter.
John Calipari’s squad will be for a repeat of last year’s performance when they beat the Cards handily, 86-63.
UK is 2-0 against ACC teams this year, beating then No. 8 Miami and then No. 9 North Carolina.
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.