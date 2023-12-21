9 Kentucky takes on Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky and Louisville tip-off at 6:00 p.m. on ESPN.

UK leads the series all-time, 38-17.

2020 was the last time Louisville beat Kentucky in a 62-59 nail-bitter.

John Calipari’s squad will be for a repeat of last year’s performance when they beat the Cards handily, 86-63.

UK is 2-0 against ACC teams this year, beating then No. 8 Miami and then No. 9 North Carolina.

