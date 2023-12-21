9 Kentucky handles Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky beat Louisville 95-76 Thursday night.

Bringing home the W pic.twitter.com/DpnOnrOHy2 — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) December 22, 2023

Reed Sheppard finished with a double-double, 11 points and 11 redounds, his first collegiate double-double.

Antonio Reeves led the way on offense, scoring a game-high 30 points.

The Bluegrass Sports Commission (BSC) named Kentucky Senior Antonio Reeves the Most Valuable Player of the game.

The Wildcats had five players in double figures: Antonio Reeves (30), Tre Mitchell (18), Justin Edwards (13), Rob Dillingham (12), and Reed Sheppard (11).

UK leads the series all-time, 39-17.

2020 was the last time Louisville beat Kentucky in a 62-59 nail-bitter.

John Calipari’s squad has won in back-to-back years now, 95-76 and 86-63 last year.

UK is 3-0 against ACC teams this year, beating then No. 8 Miami, then No. 9 North Carolina and Louisville.

Kentucky improves to 9-2 on the year, while Louisville drops to 5-7.

Box Score:

Final Box Score (Sports Editor | UK Athletics)

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.