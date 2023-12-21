#9 Kentucky handles Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center

Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves (12) shoots over Louisville guard Mike James (0) during the...
Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves (12) shoots over Louisville guard Mike James (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky beat Louisville 95-76 Thursday night.

Reed Sheppard finished with a double-double, 11 points and 11 redounds, his first collegiate double-double.

Antonio Reeves led the way on offense, scoring a game-high 30 points.

The Bluegrass Sports Commission (BSC) named Kentucky Senior Antonio Reeves the Most Valuable Player of the game.

The Wildcats had five players in double figures: Antonio Reeves (30), Tre Mitchell (18), Justin Edwards (13), Rob Dillingham (12), and Reed Sheppard (11).

UK leads the series all-time, 39-17.

2020 was the last time Louisville beat Kentucky in a 62-59 nail-bitter.

John Calipari’s squad has won in back-to-back years now, 95-76 and 86-63 last year.

UK is 3-0 against ACC teams this year, beating then No. 8 Miami, then No. 9 North Carolina and Louisville.

Kentucky improves to 9-2 on the year, while Louisville drops to 5-7.

Box Score:

Final Box Score
Final Box Score(Sports Editor | UK Athletics)

