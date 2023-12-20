UK Football picks up transfer from Georgia

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - For the second time in the last couple of weeks, the Kentucky Football program is welcoming a player from the University of Georgia with open arms.

After Quarterback Brock Vandagriff declared he was coming to Lexington two weeks ago, the University of Kentucky announced Wednesday morning they have added another former Bulldog in the form of a linebacker in Jamon Dumas-Johnson.

The Maryland native recorded 34 total tackles and 3.5 sacks for Georgia this past season.

Dumas-Johnson was a Butkus Award finalist in 2022, tallying 70 total tackles as well as four sacks and a forced fumble.

