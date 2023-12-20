Tracking a gradual warming trend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As high pressure controls the forecast, we are tracking a slow warming trend, and above-average temperatures are back for the holiday weekend.

Tonight Through Thursday Night

In the short term, the forecast remains calm. We are dry overnight under a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky. Low temperatures are cool but not as cold as recent nights. We wake up in the lower-30s and upper-20s by Thursday morning.

We stay dry under a mix of Sun and clouds on Thursday. Temperatures top out close to average in the lower-50s.

Into Thursday night, we are tracking more cool and dry conditions. Lows bottom out in the mid-30s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Holiday Weekend Forecast

We are tracking above-average temperatures by Friday and the holiday weekend.

Dry weather continues on Friday under a mix of Sun and clouds. Temperatures reach the mid-and-upper-50s. A stray shower can not be ruled out by late Friday, but it will not rain everywhere. Low temperatures fall into the lower-40s.

An isolated shower is possible on Saturday, but it will not be a washout. Highs remain in the mid-to-upper-50s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Overnight lows stay in the mid-40s.

On Christmas Eve, a stray shower can not be ruled out, but most of the region looks dry and partly cloudy. The bigger story, we are tracking mild weather for late December. Highs reach the lower-60s across the region! Lows bottom out in the mid-and-upper-40s.

Christmas Day is looking soggy at times, especially for the second half of the day. Highs remain in the upper-50s and lower-60s, and we stay mostly cloudy. Overnight lows only fall into the lower-50s.

Extended Forecast

Rain chances look to linger into Tuesday. Scattered showers are looking likely under a mostly cloudy sky. Highs top out in the mid-and-upper-50s, and low temperatures dip into the mid-40s.

Spotty showers also look possible on Wednesday as cooler air filters in. Temperatures top out in the upper-40s and lower-50s as we remain partly cloudy. Lows dip into the upper-30s.

