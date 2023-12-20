Tips to cope with grief during the holiday season

Tips to cope with grief during the holiday season
By Mariah Congedo
Dec. 20, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The holiday season can be extremely difficult for people experiencing the loss of a loved one.

Watching others celebrate can be painful and, at times, overwhelming.

“Experiencing a loss during the holiday time is probably one of the more difficult things people go through because it goes against everything that you’re supposed to be feeling,” said Susan Allen, M.DIV., a chaplain at Baptist Health.

It’s the season of joy, but for those who are grieving, the holidays and memories that come with them can serve as a reminder of loss.

“The unexpected will happen that day. Emotions will come, but I think that’s also a healing time for people,” said Allen.

Allen says the first thing people should do is plan ahead. What, if any, changes to the holiday routine will there be?

“Talk to your family about what’s important to them. What do they want to continue? Do they want to create something new and different for this holiday? Maybe, remember what was really important to his person who they loved so much.”

Allen says to set realistic expectations for yourself.

“It’s such an uncertain time. People don’t really know what they should do, how they should do it and so I think that brings a lot of anxiety for people.”

Allen says it’s okay to say no to invitations if you need space and time to reflect. She said when helping someone during their time of grief, it’s best to “just be there.”

“Not trying to fix things by what you say, but just letting them know that you’re there with them,” said Allen.

Grief can come in waves. Allen says be gentle with yourself and cope in the way that’s best for you.

“Being able to turn to your faith and find some comfort in that and presence from the holy is absolutely going to meet a need that you have,” said Allen.

