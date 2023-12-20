Perry County Conservation District wants your Christmas tree

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Conservation District and Kentucky Fish and Wildlife are partnering once again to collect recycled Christmas trees.

As the holiday season draws to a close they want to offer people an option for their live Christmas trees.

Patty Fugate, District Coordinator of the Perry County Conservation District, said that this is a partnership that helps both wildlife and fishers.

“And it’s just so that you don’t go dump them throw them over the hill we want to use them for something useful and with the Department of Fish and Wildlife they use these trees as fish attractors.”

Folks can drop off their Christmas trees starting on December 26 until January 15.

“And you can drop them here at the Perry County Conservation District 310 Morton Blvd. You can just drop them in the grassy area next to the building we don’t have to be here just make sure all the decorations are removed from the tree. No tinsels or anything like that if you use those,” said Fugate.

Fishers can use the Fish and Wildlife website to find where the attractors are located after they are placed in the spring.

