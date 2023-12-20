Perry Central beats Powell County for third win in a row

Perry County Central High School
Perry County Central High School(Sports Editor | WYMT)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:26 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - #3 Perry Central beat Powell County 80-60 Tuesday night.

The Commodores went up 37-28 at the break.

Perry came out in a full-court press and a fast-paced tempo in the third, giving them a 57-41 lead heading into the fourth.

The Commodores kept the pedal down, scoring 23 points in the final period.

“We practice hard I’m sure everybody does but I know how hard we go,” said head coach Shannon Hoskins. “I’m proud of them but, we gotta get over this slump of starting out slow, that’s two games in a row now.”

