Perry Central beats Powell County for third win in a row

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - #3 Perry Central beat Powell County 80-60 Tuesday night.

The Commodores went up 37-28 at the break.

Perry came out in a full-court press and a fast-paced tempo in the third, giving them a 57-41 lead heading into the fourth.

The Commodores kept the pedal down, scoring 23 points in the final period.

“We practice hard I’m sure everybody does but I know how hard we go,” said head coach Shannon Hoskins. “I’m proud of them but, we gotta get over this slump of starting out slow, that’s two games in a row now.”

