Part of Gov. Beshear’s budget plan to focus on public safety

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s law enforcement could get tens of millions of dollars if the governor’s budget proposal is passed as is. Governor Andy Beshear announced his budget plan Monday night. Part of it includes funding to enhance public safety.

“I believe every single Kentuckian should be able to feel safe in their community, work place and school,” Gov. Beshear said.

Governor Beshear said he’s planned to make public safety a top priority in his proposed $136.6 billion budget. Starting with an additional $2500 raise for all KSP troopers and officers, and enough new funding to add 150 more troopers over the next two years.

“My budget also raises the training stipend that the state pays local and state law enforcement officers and local firefighters. And for the first time, add certified, part time local law enforcement officers to eligibility to the fund.”

The governor also proposes using $35 million to fund grants for body armor to protect first responders. An investment Beshear said was inspired by KSP Trooper Billy Ball.

“Trooper Ball’s life was saved by the protective gear he wore during a deadly shooting in Floyd County in 2022 that tragically took the lives of three of his fellow officers, as well as a police K9.”

Back in August, Trooper Ball described the moment a shot struck him in the back as he turned to retreat for cover.

“The round hit my plate carrier, which provided such protection that I initially questioned if I’d even been shot,” said Trooper Ball.

Beshear went on to propose investing $146.1 million to construct a Western Kentucky regional training center to expand law enforcement training.

“Our law enforcement officers and first responders provide Kentuckians with safety and security daily and they deserve the same in return.”

Governor Beshear’s new budget plan proposal includes money for a new juvenile detention center in Lexington.

The juvenile facility would be one of two new facilities for girls only. The state started keeping male and female offenders in separate buildings last year.

Beshear’s budget outline does not said where specifically Lexington’s new center would be. The other new facility would be in Western Kentucky.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.