Offensive lineman transferring from Florida to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Football’s final game of the 2023 season is a little more than a week away, but Mark Stoops and company continue to add pieces to the puzzle for the 2024 season.

On Wednesday, the program announced that offensive lineman Jalen Farmer is coming to Lexington.

Farmer had spent the last two seasons with the gators and was a three-star recruit coming out of high school, according to 247sports.

