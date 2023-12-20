North Laurel’s Jack Chappell signs with EKU

Chappell helped lead North Laurel to the third round of the playoffs in the 2023 season.
Chappell helped lead North Laurel to the third round of the playoffs in the 2023 season.(WYMT)
By Armando Barry
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Senior North Laurel Jaguar Jack Chappell is staying close to home and signed to play college football for the Eastern Kentucky University Colonels on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

Video from Jack Chappell’s signing will be added to this article after it airs on WYMT Mountain Sports at 6.

Inside of the auditorium at North Laurel High School, Jack Chappell proudly signed his letter of intent to play college football surrounded by family, friends, and coaches.

The North Laurel Jag was very excited about his decision to stay close to home and play for a university that he and his family admire.

“I was pretty pumped,” Chappell said. “I knew I was going to do this for a long time and I got offered the summer after my freshman year. Ever since then, I knew I was going to be there. It wasn’t just my goal. I think it was my family’s goal, too. I’ve always loved playing football, and they knew that, so we’ve all tried together to, you know, pursue this dream and we finally accomplished it.”

Chappell helped lead North Laurel to the third round of the playoffs in 2023.

The EKU signee plans to graduate early to join the Colonels in preparation for the 2024-2025 season.

Chappell will play as an outside linebacker for EKU.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

body found
Update: Name released of man found in Pulaski Co.
The services are expected to resume Wednesday morning at approximately 7 a.m.
Hospital temporarily closed in Jellico
People say while the sign says the office is only closed two days a week, they've had...
Realtors say home closings halted because of problems at a KY clerk’s office
MGN Online
Two people taken to hospital following crash, sheriff said
Two people were found dead inside a home in Laurel County.
Two dead following reported murder-suicide in Laurel Co.

Latest News

Partin was an all-state selection as a running back in 2023 and a linebacker in 2022.
Knox Central’s Steve Partin signs with Yale
Jerod and Jacob Smith.
Kentucky football officially adds six in-state recruits to 2024 roster
KENTUCKY WILDCATS LOGO MGN
Offensive lineman transferring from Florida to Kentucky
Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson (10) reacts after a quarterback sack during the second...
UK Football picks up transfer from Georgia