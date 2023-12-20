LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Senior North Laurel Jaguar Jack Chappell is staying close to home and signed to play college football for the Eastern Kentucky University Colonels on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

Inside of the auditorium at North Laurel High School, Jack Chappell proudly signed his letter of intent to play college football surrounded by family, friends, and coaches.

North Laurel’s Jack Chappell signs with EKU here in London!



The North Laurel Jag was very excited about his decision to stay close to home and play for a university that he and his family admire.

“I was pretty pumped,” Chappell said. “I knew I was going to do this for a long time and I got offered the summer after my freshman year. Ever since then, I knew I was going to be there. It wasn’t just my goal. I think it was my family’s goal, too. I’ve always loved playing football, and they knew that, so we’ve all tried together to, you know, pursue this dream and we finally accomplished it.”

Chappell helped lead North Laurel to the third round of the playoffs in 2023.

The EKU signee plans to graduate early to join the Colonels in preparation for the 2024-2025 season.

Chappell will play as an outside linebacker for EKU.

