Morehead State football hires Jason Woodman as new head coach

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Morehead State football team has hired their next headman. Jason Woodman has been named the Eagles’ 15th head football coach, Morehead State Athletics announced Tuesday.

Since 2013, Woodman has served as the head coach in his hometown of Fairmont, W.VA. with the Fairmont State Fighting Falcons, a program he led to 60 wins and five winning seasons.

Morehead State is thrilled to welcome Jason Woodman as Head Football Coach.



Woodman built a sustained successful program at Fairmont State (https://t.co/ZnYoeJUDnV.), producing 12 All-Americans & 112 all-conference honorees since 2013.



Story: https://t.co/N1D8cDtbxJ #SoarHigher pic.twitter.com/ZYIQ9Zp4nW — Morehead State Athletics (@MSUEagles) December 19, 2023

“We are excited to announce Jason Woodman as the next head football coach for Morehead State,” said Athletic Director Kelly Wells. “Jason’s energy and commitment are what will help continue to push the Eagles forward and grow a competitive championship program. We look forward to the positive impact he will have on our student athletes and connecting our past, present and future Eagles.”

Woodman also has experience in positions with LSU and Florida State football, working with names such as Nick Saban and Les Miles as well as Jimbo Fisher and Bobby Bowden, who died in 2021.

“We are grateful for the relationships and support we have received from our hometown community and Fairmont football family over the last 11 years. Fairmont will forever hold a place in our hearts,” said Woodman. “Kari and I are extremely excited about the opportunity we have been given at Morehead State University. We are ready to get to work and continue to build a program of excellence that represents the Eagle Nation with pride. Go Eagles!”

