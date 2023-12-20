Man arrested after firing shots into home

Charles Hager, 51, was arrested Monday after a shots-fired incident at a home in rural Wayne County, West Virginia.(WVRJA)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fight that began at a grocery store in Wayne County led to a shots-fired incident at a home and a man being arrested

According to police, the incident happened on Monday, December 18 at a grocery store in Kiahsville.

Officials say Charles Hager is accused of hitting a man in the face and making death threats before leaving the area.

Court documents state after the fight, Hager is accused of going to the man’s home and firing five shots into the home before entering the residence through a back door.

According to the criminal complaint, the person inside ran through a back hallway to escape Hager who was still firing shots.

When police arrived, they found the backdoor to be broken, multiple broken windows, and damage to the sliding of the home.

Inside the home, officers said the top of the stove was on fire and a gas stove had been pulled off the wall.

Hager was arrested and charged with five counts of wanton endangerment for each shot fired inside the home, one count of burglary for entering the residence, and one count of first-degree arson for setting fire to the stove, causing damage to the appliance.

