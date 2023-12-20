The Lady Commodores win their fourth game in a row in five days

Perry Central High School
Perry Central High School(Sports Editor | WYMT)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry Central beat Owsley County 89-82 in an overtime thriller.

Owsley County led at halftime 34-29, behind solid shooting from behind the arc.

The Lady Owls kept up the pace in the third, staying in front ahead of the final period, 57-54.

The Commodores found a second wind in the fourth, forcing overtime, 73-73.

Perry Central pulled off the comeback, outscoring the Owsley County 16-9 in overtime.

“I’m extremely proud of them,” said head coach Misty McAlarnis. “(It’s) our fourth game in five days, and for them to play a tough team like Owsley on the back end of all those games and being tired, we had a road trip last night, I’m just extremely proud of them for hanging tough.”

