Ky. Fish & Wildlife asking for real Christmas trees to improve fisheries

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife are asking Kentuckians to help improve fisheries across the state by donating natural Christmas trees.

“The spirit of giving doesn’t have to end after the holidays,” said Spencer Phillips, supervisor of the fish habitat branch. “Natural Christmas trees donated to this program will be used to improve fish habitat, enhancing public lakes across the commonwealth for both fish and anglers.”

The department will accept evergreen trees at 29 drop-off locations across the state from Dec. 26 through Jan. 15, 2024.

Officials said trees should be real and not artificial. The trees should also be free of lights, garland and decorations.

Officials added limbs, wreaths, brush or other plants will not be accepted.

“Fish thrive in an environment that is full of different types of cover including trees and logs,” said Nick Keeton, foreman in the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife habitat branch. “The donated trees will help restore woody structures in lakes that decay over time, providing protective cover and shade for a variety of fish species.”

Donated trees will be anchored to environmentally-friendly weights and submerged at various depths in different lakes and reservoirs across Kentucky. The trees will provide places for fish to feed and shelter.

“Sportfish species such as largemouth bass, bluegill and crappie all benefit from cover,” Phillips said. “Woody structure is fantastic but degrades over time. Through generous donations of natural Christmas trees, we replenish needed fish habitat in select lakes throughout Kentucky each year.”

You can find drop-off locations in Eastern Kentucky below:

Location County Address Contact Phone London Region Recycling Center Laurel 911 TLC Lane, London, KY 40741 Jim Price 606-864-5521 KDFWR Somerset Regional Office Pulaski 135 Realty Lane, Somerset, KY 42501 Marcy Anderson 606-677-4096 Corbin City Garage Whitley/Laurel Between Engineer Street and Wallins Towing on 25W Gary Kelly 606-523-6530 Minor Clark Fish Hatchery Rowan 120 Fish Hatchery Rd, Morehead, KY 40351 Tom Timmerman 606-783-8650 Grayson Lake USACE Emergency Spillway Area Carter West side of Launch Ramp Road near the USACE office Tom Timmerman 606-783-8650 Eastern District Fisheries Office Floyd 2744 Lake Rd, Prestonsburg, KY 41653 Jason Russell 606-889-1705 Lawrence County Community Center Lawrence 205 Bulldog Lane, Louisa, KY, at the Parking lot near the dumpster. (Do not block dumpster access) Jason Russell 606-889-1705 Martin’s Fork Lake Boat Ramp Harlan Off Hwy 987 at Smith, KY, upper parking lot Jason Russell 606-889-1705 Fishtrap Lake Pike Pompey Br, In the back corner of the parking near the RV campground Jason Russell 606-889-1705 Perry County Conservation District Perry 310 Morton Blvd., Hazard, KY Patti Fugate 606-435-1725 Carr Creek Lake Marina Parking Lot Knott 217 Big Smith Br., Sassafras, KY 41759, upper parking lot Jason Russell 606-889-1705

