Ky. Fish & Wildlife asking for real Christmas trees to improve fisheries
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife are asking Kentuckians to help improve fisheries across the state by donating natural Christmas trees.
“The spirit of giving doesn’t have to end after the holidays,” said Spencer Phillips, supervisor of the fish habitat branch. “Natural Christmas trees donated to this program will be used to improve fish habitat, enhancing public lakes across the commonwealth for both fish and anglers.”
The department will accept evergreen trees at 29 drop-off locations across the state from Dec. 26 through Jan. 15, 2024.
Officials said trees should be real and not artificial. The trees should also be free of lights, garland and decorations.
Officials added limbs, wreaths, brush or other plants will not be accepted.
“Fish thrive in an environment that is full of different types of cover including trees and logs,” said Nick Keeton, foreman in the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife habitat branch. “The donated trees will help restore woody structures in lakes that decay over time, providing protective cover and shade for a variety of fish species.”
Donated trees will be anchored to environmentally-friendly weights and submerged at various depths in different lakes and reservoirs across Kentucky. The trees will provide places for fish to feed and shelter.
“Sportfish species such as largemouth bass, bluegill and crappie all benefit from cover,” Phillips said. “Woody structure is fantastic but degrades over time. Through generous donations of natural Christmas trees, we replenish needed fish habitat in select lakes throughout Kentucky each year.”
You can find drop-off locations in Eastern Kentucky below:
|Location
|County
|Address
|Contact
|Phone
|London Region Recycling Center
|Laurel
|911 TLC Lane, London, KY 40741
|Jim Price
|606-864-5521
|KDFWR Somerset Regional Office
|Pulaski
|135 Realty Lane, Somerset, KY 42501
|Marcy Anderson
|606-677-4096
|Corbin City Garage
|Whitley/Laurel
|Between Engineer Street and Wallins Towing on 25W
|Gary Kelly
|606-523-6530
|Minor Clark Fish Hatchery
|Rowan
|120 Fish Hatchery Rd, Morehead, KY 40351
|Tom Timmerman
|606-783-8650
|Grayson Lake USACE Emergency Spillway Area
|Carter
|West side of Launch Ramp Road near the USACE office
|Tom Timmerman
|606-783-8650
|Eastern District Fisheries Office
|Floyd
|2744 Lake Rd, Prestonsburg, KY 41653
|Jason Russell
|606-889-1705
|Lawrence County Community Center
|Lawrence
|205 Bulldog Lane, Louisa, KY, at the Parking lot near the dumpster. (Do not block dumpster access)
|Jason Russell
|606-889-1705
|Martin’s Fork Lake Boat Ramp
|Harlan
|Off Hwy 987 at Smith, KY, upper parking lot
|Jason Russell
|606-889-1705
|Fishtrap Lake
|Pike
|Pompey Br, In the back corner of the parking near the RV campground
|Jason Russell
|606-889-1705
|Perry County Conservation District
|Perry
|310 Morton Blvd., Hazard, KY
|Patti Fugate
|606-435-1725
|Carr Creek Lake Marina Parking Lot
|Knott
|217 Big Smith Br., Sassafras, KY 41759, upper parking lot
|Jason Russell
|606-889-1705
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.