Ky. Fish & Wildlife asking for real Christmas trees to improve fisheries

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife are asking Kentuckians to help improve fisheries across the state by donating natural Christmas trees.

“The spirit of giving doesn’t have to end after the holidays,” said Spencer Phillips, supervisor of the fish habitat branch. “Natural Christmas trees donated to this program will be used to improve fish habitat, enhancing public lakes across the commonwealth for both fish and anglers.”

The department will accept evergreen trees at 29 drop-off locations across the state from Dec. 26 through Jan. 15, 2024.

Officials said trees should be real and not artificial. The trees should also be free of lights, garland and decorations.

Officials added limbs, wreaths, brush or other plants will not be accepted.

“Fish thrive in an environment that is full of different types of cover including trees and logs,” said Nick Keeton, foreman in the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife habitat branch. “The donated trees will help restore woody structures in lakes that decay over time, providing protective cover and shade for a variety of fish species.”

Donated trees will be anchored to environmentally-friendly weights and submerged at various depths in different lakes and reservoirs across Kentucky. The trees will provide places for fish to feed and shelter.

“Sportfish species such as largemouth bass, bluegill and crappie all benefit from cover,” Phillips said. “Woody structure is fantastic but degrades over time. Through generous donations of natural Christmas trees, we replenish needed fish habitat in select lakes throughout Kentucky each year.”

You can find drop-off locations in Eastern Kentucky below:

LocationCountyAddressContactPhone
London Region Recycling CenterLaurel911 TLC Lane, London, KY 40741Jim Price606-864-5521
KDFWR Somerset Regional OfficePulaski135 Realty Lane, Somerset, KY 42501Marcy Anderson606-677-4096
Corbin City GarageWhitley/LaurelBetween Engineer Street and Wallins Towing on 25WGary Kelly606-523-6530
Minor Clark Fish HatcheryRowan120 Fish Hatchery Rd, Morehead, KY 40351Tom Timmerman606-783-8650
Grayson Lake USACE Emergency Spillway AreaCarterWest side of Launch Ramp Road near the USACE officeTom Timmerman606-783-8650
Eastern District Fisheries OfficeFloyd2744 Lake Rd, Prestonsburg, KY 41653Jason Russell606-889-1705
Lawrence County Community CenterLawrence205 Bulldog Lane, Louisa, KY, at the Parking lot near the dumpster. (Do not block dumpster access)Jason Russell606-889-1705
Martin’s Fork Lake Boat RampHarlanOff Hwy 987 at Smith, KY, upper parking lotJason Russell606-889-1705
Fishtrap LakePikePompey Br, In the back corner of the parking near the RV campgroundJason Russell606-889-1705
Perry County Conservation DistrictPerry310 Morton Blvd., Hazard, KYPatti Fugate606-435-1725
Carr Creek Lake Marina Parking LotKnott217 Big Smith Br., Sassafras, KY 41759, upper parking lotJason Russell606-889-1705

