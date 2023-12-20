Knox Central’s Steve Partin signs with Yale

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Knox Central’s do-it-all guy Steve Partin signed to play college football at Yale University on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

Video from Steve Partin’s signing will be added after it airs on WYMT Mountain Sports at 6.

Senior running back and linebacker Steve Partin has done a multitude of things for the Knox Central Panther football program over the years. Now, he added signing to a Division I football program to the list.

“It’s been a lot of blood, sweat, and tears since seventh and eighth grade and it’s not just me doing it either,” Partin said.

Family, friends, and coaches filled the Knox Central High School at noon to watch Partin sign his letter of intent.

Knox Central is proud to celebrate Steve Partin signing with Yale on #NationalSigningDay.



Hear from the Yale signee tonight on WYMT Mountain Sports! pic.twitter.com/8VFo1kXdIM — WYMT SportsOT (@SportsOT) December 20, 2023

Knox Central football head coach Dustin Feltner took a moment to list a few of Partin’s accomplishments from his high school career.

Partin collected 4,238 rushing yards and 1,637 passing yards. The Yale signee also finished with 86 total touchdowns.

Most recently, Partin was an all-state selection as a running back for the 2023 season after being selected as an all-state linebacker in 2022.

Through all of Partin’s decorated high school career, the Knox Central standout credits his teammates and the Knox County community.

“I mean, if it weren’t for them, I wouldn’t get a yard, I wouldn’t throw a yard, I wouldn’t have a tackle,” Partin said. “So yeah, it’s not just me doing it. It’s all my teammates and community always supporting me and my parents and everyone.”

The Yale signee says he plans on starting the Ivy League school’s strength program in January and reporting to New Haven, Connecticut in July.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.