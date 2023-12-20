Knox Central’s Steve Partin signs with Yale

Partin was an all-state selection as a running back in 2023 and a linebacker in 2022.
Partin was an all-state selection as a running back in 2023 and a linebacker in 2022.(WYMT)
By Armando Barry
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Knox Central’s do-it-all guy Steve Partin signed to play college football at Yale University on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

Video from Steve Partin’s signing will be added after it airs on WYMT Mountain Sports at 6.

Senior running back and linebacker Steve Partin has done a multitude of things for the Knox Central Panther football program over the years. Now, he added signing to a Division I football program to the list.

“It’s been a lot of blood, sweat, and tears since seventh and eighth grade and it’s not just me doing it either,” Partin said.

Family, friends, and coaches filled the Knox Central High School at noon to watch Partin sign his letter of intent.

Knox Central football head coach Dustin Feltner took a moment to list a few of Partin’s accomplishments from his high school career.

Partin collected 4,238 rushing yards and 1,637 passing yards. The Yale signee also finished with 86 total touchdowns.

Most recently, Partin was an all-state selection as a running back for the 2023 season after being selected as an all-state linebacker in 2022.

Through all of Partin’s decorated high school career, the Knox Central standout credits his teammates and the Knox County community.

“I mean, if it weren’t for them, I wouldn’t get a yard, I wouldn’t throw a yard, I wouldn’t have a tackle,” Partin said. “So yeah, it’s not just me doing it. It’s all my teammates and community always supporting me and my parents and everyone.”

The Yale signee says he plans on starting the Ivy League school’s strength program in January and reporting to New Haven, Connecticut in July.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

body found
Update: Name released of man found in Pulaski Co.
The services are expected to resume Wednesday morning at approximately 7 a.m.
Hospital temporarily closed in Jellico
People say while the sign says the office is only closed two days a week, they've had...
Realtors say home closings halted because of problems at a KY clerk’s office
MGN Online
Two people taken to hospital following crash, sheriff said
Two people were found dead inside a home in Laurel County.
Two dead following reported murder-suicide in Laurel Co.

Latest News

Chappell helped lead North Laurel to the third round of the playoffs in the 2023 season.
North Laurel’s Jack Chappell signs with EKU
Jerod and Jacob Smith.
Kentucky football officially adds six in-state recruits to 2024 roster
KENTUCKY WILDCATS LOGO MGN
Offensive lineman transferring from Florida to Kentucky
Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson (10) reacts after a quarterback sack during the second...
UK Football picks up transfer from Georgia