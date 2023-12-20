Kentucky football officially adds six in-state recruits to 2024 roster

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Wildcats football team had a big afternoon on national signing day, adding 27 new players to the roster, six of whom are in-state products.

Five of the six had previously enrolled to UK including OLB Jacob Smith and DL Jerod Smith II from Corbin, Kentucky (Corbin, HS).

QB Cutter Boley from Lexington, Kentucky (Lexington Christian), OL Hayes Johnson from Campbellsville, Kentucky (Taylor County), and OL Aba Selm from Independence, Kentucky (Simon Kenton) also enrolled early, but have now officially signed.

The sixth member is Willie Rodriguez, a 6′3″ TE from Covington, Kentucky (Covington Catholic) who signed today.

Here is the full list of commitments from national signing day.

Cutter Boley QB 6-5 205 Fr-HS Lexington, Kentucky (Lexington Christian)

Raymond Cottrell WR 6-3 210 Fr-Tr Milton, Florida (Texas A&M/Milton)

Cam Dooley DB 6-2 191 Fr-HS Valley, Alabama (Valley)

Jalen Farmer OL 6-5 310 So-Tr Covington, Georgia (Florida/Eastside)

Hardley Gilmore IV WR 6-1 165 Fr-HS Belle Grande, Florida (Pahokee)

Hayes Johnson OL 6-4 300 Fr-HS Campbellsville, Kentucky (Taylor County)

Jamon Dumas-Johnson ILB 6-1 245 Sr-Tr Hyattsville, Maryland (Georgia/St. Frances Academy)

Jacob Kauwe K 6-1 203 Fr-HS Billings, Montana (Billings West)

Jiquavious “Quavo” Marshall DB 6-4 180 Fr-HS Macon, Georgia (Westside)

Tovani Mizell RB 5-11 210 Fr-HS Fort Lauderdale, Florida (Western)

Ja’Mori Maclin WR 5-11 183 Sr-Tr Kirkwood, Missouri (North Texas/Missouri/Kirkwood)

Marc Nave Jr. OL 6-4 330 Fr-HS Toledo, Ohio (Central Catholic High School)

Terhyon Nichols DB 5-11 180 Fr-HS Cincinnati, Ohio (Withrow)

Jason Patterson RB 5-10 203 Fr-HS Sneads, Florida (Sneads)

Caleb Redd OLB 6-3 215 Fr-HS St. Louis, Missouri (DeSmet)

Brian Robinson DL 6-5 260 Fr-HS Youngstown, Ohio (Westerville North)

Willie Rodriguez TE 6-3 235 Fr-HS Covington, Kentucky (Covington Catholic)

Quay’Sheed Scott DB 6-0 190 Fr-HS Marion, South Carolina (Marion)

Aba Selm OL 6-4 285 Fr-HS Independence, Kentucky (Simon Kenton)

Antwan Smith ILB 6-3 200 Fr-HS, Atlanta, Georgia (Westlake)

Devin Smith ILB 6-0 215 Fr-HS Brunswick, Georgia (Brunswick)

Jacob Smith OLB 6-4 225 Fr-HS Corbin, Kentucky (Corbin)

Jerod Smith II DL 6-4 245 Fr-HS Corbin, Kentucky (Corbin)

Steven Soles Jr. ILB 6-2 220 Fr-HS Powell, Tenn. (Powell)

Deamonte “Chip” Trayanum RB 5-11 233 Sr-Tr Akron, Ohio (Ohio State/Arizona State/ Archibald Hoban)

Brock Vandagriff QB 6-3 210 Jr-Tr Bogart, Georgia (Georgia/Prince Avenue Christian)

David Washington Jr. WR 5-11 190 Fr-HS Philadelphia, Pa. (St. Joseph’s)

