'It is a Christmas miracle': Corbin man leaves hospital following health problems

Dr. David Etter was able to join his family and friends in the hospital lobby for Christmas...
Dr. David Etter was able to join his family and friends in the hospital lobby for Christmas carols when just a few weeks ago he questioned if he would recover.(PHIL PENDLETON)
By Phil Pendleton and Cameron Aaron
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a time for celebration in the lobby of a Southern Kentucky hospital on Wednesday.

David Etter, 74, is a retired professor at the University of the Cumberlands.

The Corbin man was admitted to the hospital for several problems in early September. He had discomfort that led to surgery for a bowel blockage.

Next, he suffered kidney failure, but doctors said his kidneys recovered.

“We have seen this several times, but it is Christmas, and it is a Christmas miracle,” Dr. Karl Heinss said.

Just before leaving Baptist Health, Etter joined family, friends and staff for music.

“I think everybody has a crisis in their life sometime that rocks them to their core, and this is ours,” Terresa Etter, David’s wife, said.

People said Etter is a living example of prayers that were answered.

“All the prayers. We’ve had thousands praying for us. It was all the prayers and all the hard work. That you did. I will be eternally grateful. You are the best,” Etter explained.

Doctors said Etter’s recovery is extremely rare.

“God is the one who did it. I shouldn’t be the focus. He should be the focus,” Etter added.

Etter wanted to thank everyone who helped in his recovery.

