‘It is a Christmas miracle’: Corbin man leaves hospital following health problems

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a time for celebration in the lobby of a Southern Kentucky hospital on Wednesday.

David Etter, 74, is a retired professor at the University of the Cumberlands.

The Corbin man was admitted to the hospital for several problems in early September. He had discomfort that led to surgery for a bowel blockage.

Next, he suffered kidney failure, but doctors said his kidneys recovered.

“We have seen this several times, but it is Christmas, and it is a Christmas miracle,” Dr. Karl Heinss said.

Just before leaving Baptist Health, Etter joined family, friends and staff for music.

“I think everybody has a crisis in their life sometime that rocks them to their core, and this is ours,” Terresa Etter, David’s wife, said.

People said Etter is a living example of prayers that were answered.

“All the prayers. We’ve had thousands praying for us. It was all the prayers and all the hard work. That you did. I will be eternally grateful. You are the best,” Etter explained.

Doctors said Etter’s recovery is extremely rare.

“God is the one who did it. I shouldn’t be the focus. He should be the focus,” Etter added.

Etter wanted to thank everyone who helped in his recovery.

