Healthcare provider opens new location in Letcher Co.

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky now has five locations, adding one in Letcher County.

The location is near Pine Mountain Grill.

“We have many patients from this area that come to Hazard or Vicco or Hindman, and we also have patients that have asked for us to come and open something up here,” said Primary Care CEO Barry Martin.

Martin said they wanted to provide more efficient healthcare to the area with community members.

Katherine Cornett, who is a nurse practitioner at the new location, said she is excited to serve a community she was raised in.

“I have always wanted to be able to provide care to my own community, which I grew up in, and I’m just so excited to work for Primary Care and provide that type of atmosphere to Letcher County,” said Cornett.

Primary Care is able to provide a lot of basic healthcare as they start up, and Martin said they plan to expand as they move forward.

