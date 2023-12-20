Deadly car crash in Bell Co. Tuesday evening

.
.(WYMT)
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Bell County emergency services responded to a car versus motorcycle accident on Tuesday evening.

Bell County Deputies’ investigation determined Jamie Wilder, 43, of Pineville, was the motorcyclist. The driver of the car was a woman, 18.

Deputies said Wilder was traveling on Old Bell High Road when he lost control of his motorcycle, it skidded on its side, crashing into the car, and ultimately catching on fire.

Officials said that CPR was given to Wilder on the scene but due to his injuries, he was pronounced dead by the Bell County Coroner Jason Steele.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

body found
Update: Name released of man found in Pulaski Co.
The services are expected to resume Wednesday morning at approximately 7 a.m.
Hospital temporarily closed in Jellico
People say while the sign says the office is only closed two days a week, they've had...
Realtors say home closings halted because of problems at a KY clerk’s office
Two people were found dead inside a home in Laurel County.
Two dead following reported murder-suicide in Laurel Co.
Courtesy: Letcher Co. Sheriff's Office
Two arrested while carrying more than one pound of meth in Letcher Co.

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear laid out his budget plan Monday night, during a broadcast on KET.
Part of Gov. Beshear’s budget plan to focus on public safety
Ryan Clay Phelps
Kentucky teen dead after ‘farm accident’
Christmas trees
Ky. Fish & Wildlife asking for real Christmas trees to improve fisheries
The event, a partnership with the East Kentucky Dream Center and its supporters, brought...
East Kentucky Dream Center hosts annual Hometown Christmas event
Appalachian Service Project (ASP) announced Tuesday that it received a $334,750 grant from the...
Appalachia Service Project receives grant to rebuild homes damaged by July 2022 flood