Winter takes a seat as high pressure settles in

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Another frigid night is on tap, but we are tracking milder conditions to return for the rest of the week.

Tonight Through Wednesday Night

As high pressure returns to the region, we are tracking another stretch of dry weather. We remain dry and cold overnight. Low temperatures tumble into the mid-and-upper-20s under a partly cloudy sky. Be sure to protect your pets, plants and pipes as we stay bitterly cold tonight.

Some improvements are on the way as early as Wednesday. We are tracking dry weather under a mix of Sun and clouds. High temperatures top out close to average in the upper-40s.

Dry weather will linger into Wednesday night. Low temperatures bottom out in the lower-30s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Mild For Late December

A slow warming trend will continue for the second half of the work week.

We are dry and partly cloudy on Thursday. Highs reach the upper-40s and lower-50s, with lows falling into the mid-30s.

Most of Friday is looking dry and comfortable. Temperatures top out in the mid-50s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Lows dip into the lower-40s. A stray shower can not be ruled out by late Friday, but the overall chance looks small.

Holiday Weekend Forecast

The weather pattern begins to change by this weekend.

A stray shower looks possible on Saturday, but it will not rain all day or everywhere. Highs remain above average in the mid-to-upper-50s. Lows bottom out in the lower-40s.

Again, a stray shower can not be ruled out on Christmas Eve, but the overall rain chance looks small. High temperatures reach the upper-50s and lower-60s across the region under a partly sunny sky. Overnight lows are back in the mid-40s.

Christmas Day is looking soggy at times. Scattered showers are looking likely under a cloudy sky. Highs remain above average. Temperatures top out in the upper-50s and lower-60s, while lows only fall into the upper-40s and lower-50s.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.