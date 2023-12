EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - As we mark one week before Christmas, people across the region got a taste of the North Pole.

Snow showers and snow squalls moved across the mountains on Monday and brought low visibility, gusty winds and tricky travel at times.

You can find viewer videos in the video player above.

Below, you can find viewer photos.

Autoplay

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.