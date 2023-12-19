Update: name released of man found in Pulaski Co.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:33 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - UPDATE: The name of a man found dead in Pulaski County has been released.

Officials with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department identify the man as David J. Whitt, 20, of Casey County.

Officials said Whitt reportedly assaulted a deputy in September and then ran from police.

Police said the body was found near the same place where Whitt reportedly ran from police.

ORIGINAL STORY (12/18/23): The Pulaski County Coroner told our sister station, WKYT, human remains were found in the western part of the county last Wednesday.

The coroner said a farmer found the remains on Bethlehem Ridge Road while cutting firewood.

Officials believe the remains may belong to a person who has been missing since September.

The body was sent to the medical examiner’s office in Frankfort for DNA comparison and dental analysis.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found dead inside a home in Laurel County.
Two dead following reported murder-suicide in Laurel Co.
Courtesy: Letcher Co. Sheriff's Office
Two arrested while carrying more than one pound of meth in Letcher Co.
WYMT First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT: Snow Squalls could cause a few travel troubles Monday
Winter Weather Advisory
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow showers linger tonight

Latest News

A Jellico woman was convicted of trafficking in fentanyl.
Tennessee woman convicted of trafficking fentanyl
The inside of an old Kroger, is transformed into something that resembles Santa’s workshop.
Salvation Army begins giving Angel Tree gifts to Kentucky families
More than $2.3 million in grants are being awarded to three recipients in Kentucky, said...
Grant to expand distance learning, telemedicine announced
Appalachian Service Project (ASP) announced Tuesday that it received a $334,750 grant from the...
Appalachia Service Project receives grant to rebuild homes damaged by July 2022 flood
WYMT First Alert Weather
A cold Tuesday before we warm up for the start of winter