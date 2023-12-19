Update: name released of man found in Pulaski Co.

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - UPDATE: The name of a man found dead in Pulaski County has been released.

Officials with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department identify the man as David J. Whitt, 20, of Casey County.

Officials said Whitt reportedly assaulted a deputy in September and then ran from police.

Police said the body was found near the same place where Whitt reportedly ran from police.

ORIGINAL STORY (12/18/23): The Pulaski County Coroner told our sister station, WKYT, human remains were found in the western part of the county last Wednesday.

The coroner said a farmer found the remains on Bethlehem Ridge Road while cutting firewood.

Officials believe the remains may belong to a person who has been missing since September.

The body was sent to the medical examiner’s office in Frankfort for DNA comparison and dental analysis.

