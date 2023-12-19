UofL Hospital NICU babies spread holiday cheer posing with Santa Claus

UofL Hospital NICU babies pose in their holiday best
UofL Hospital NICU babies pose in their holiday best(UofL Hospital)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:09 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The cutest tradition at UofL Health continues with the hospital’s NICU babies posing for photos dressed in holiday attire.

Infants were posed with Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and even the Grinch. UofL said the NICU nursing staff raised money and pitched in to purchase this year’s outfits.

Melanie Keefe, a NICU nurse, has been taking the holiday photos for several years. She also dresses the babies in costume during Halloween.

The tradition is a way to spread holiday cheer, knowing the difficulties of having a child in the NICU around the holidays.

