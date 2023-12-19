Two people taken to hospital following crash, sheriff said

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:09 PM EST
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A car crash in Pulaski County left two people injured, reports Sheriff Bobby Jones.

The crash happened Monday at approximately 9:55 p.m. near the intersection of US-27 and KY-635 in Science Hill.

When deputies got to the scene, they said they found a 2009 GMC pickup, driven by 30-year-old Jacob Ware, and a 2019 Toyota SUV, driven by Richard Girdler.

Following an investigation, deputies said the Toyota SUV was traveling south on US-27 and hit the GMC truck that was turning left across the southbound lane onto KY-635.

A passenger in the Toyota SUV, 68-year-old Sara Girdler, was taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Richard Girdler, 68, was later taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital for minor injuries.

