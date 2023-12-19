Top 5 plays after week 3 of the high school basketball

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are the top 5 plays after week three of high school hoops across the mountains!

5. Briar Jumpers’ beautiful ball movement

Our number five play starts when senior guard Ben Godby makes a pass across the baseline in mid-air. The ball was swung to two more Briar Jumpers before the sequence was capped off with a triple from the top of the key by sophomore guard Aedyn Absher.

4. Johnson Central’s Karlea Stanley turns defense into offense

It always helps a team when great defense can turn into good offense. On this play, eight-grade guard Karlea Stanley makes a breakaway steal and then finishes with a layup.

3. Pikeville’s dominance on the offensive turns into second-chance points

At number three, Pikeville dominates the offensive boards and senior guard Trinity Rowe gets the job done on the second chance opportunity with a little floater over two defenders.

2. Perry Central’s Kyra McAlarnis displays shooting range

The sharpshooting junior guard took only one step past the volleyball line before confidently nailing a triple.

McAlarnis reached the 1,000 career points mark in Perry Central’s win over Lawrence County in the ARH Big Lou Classic on Saturday, Dec. 16.

McAlarnis had 26 points on the night.

1. South Laurel’s Maci Messer crosses defender before a lay-in

In our best play in week three of the high school basketball season, freshman guard Maci Messer makes a tremendous play. Messer crossed over her opponent, drove left down the lane, and then finished a tough layup through contact.

