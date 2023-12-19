Time is running out to get your Christmas presents shipped on time

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you plan on mailing out your Christmas presents and you want them there before the holiday, time is running out.

In some cases, if you wait beyond Wednesday to get your package to the post office, it’s too late.

It’s another year of holiday hustle and bustle at UPS. Four million packages a day come through its facility in Louisville.

A spokesperson for the United States Postal Service says Wednesday, December 20, is the last day for priority mail, and Thursday, December 21, is the last day for priority mail express. If you miss those deadlines, you miss your chance of getting that gift to its destination before Christmas.

USPS spokesperson Sean Hargadon says making the deadline is important, as well as having the right box to ship your item in.

“What we tell people to do when they ship their packages is to use the right size box,” Hargadon said. “You don’t want something too small because it might burst open. You don’t want something too big because the item inside might bang around inside of it. You want something just right, and you can use packing material to secure it on the inside.”

Hargadon says to make sure your zip code and return address are on those packages, avoiding a return to sender right before Christmas.

Right now, Hargadon says USPS is processing 9.8 billion pieces of mail, and that number is growing rapidly, and the post office is ready to deliver.

“As we like to say, it’s our time to shine,” said Hargadon. “The time where the postal service delivers the spirit, the season, deliver joy. We’ve been doing that since the beginning of the country, so there’s quite a bit of tradition behind us.”

For more information on mailing gifts during the holiday season, check out the USPS website.

