Shelby Valley QB Russ Osborne commits to UPike

Russ Osborne throwing a touchdown pass
Russ Osborne throwing a touchdown pass(WYMT)
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Russ Osborne, senior quarterback for the Shelby Valley Wildcats, announced he is committed to playing at the next level for the University of Pikeville.

Osborne posted to his “X” account on Monday afternoon to say he will suit up in the orange and black next college football season.

The Wildcat played in 13 games this past high school football season where he completed 173 passes, threw for more than 3,000 yards, recorded 29 touchdown passes and brought the ball into the endzone himself eight times.

While Osborne was most known for his role as QB, the senior also played as a defensive back for Shelby Valley. Osborne picked up 40 solo tackles last season and had 104 total tackles.

