Santa comes early to Harlan County

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Mountain Santa Run is an annual tradition lasting nearly 50 years.

Started by his father, Mike Howard, Jordan Howard has taken on the role as ‘Mountain Santa’ with many volunteers joining him.

They take truckloads of presents through neighborhoods in Harlan County.

“We just stay up these hollers and go up these roads and turn the siren on, and the kids come out. That’s how they get to us. I don’t know personally how many, where the kids live at, we just go up in these communities,” said Jordan Howard.

Howard said the toys can be anything from dolls to bicycles, amounting to around 3,000 gifts each year.

He and volunteers want to give kids an opportunity they may not have every Christmas.

“I like the feeling of giving out presents because some people don’t get presents,” said Alissa Elkins, an 11-year-old who is volunteering.

Organizers have five runs altogether, with three more after Tuesday.

