Realtors say home closings halted because of problems at a KY clerk’s office

OWSLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Questions are being asked about an Eastern Kentucky county clerk.

One real estate agent said homes cannot be closed on in Owsley County because agents cannot get into the county clerk’s office.

“If it falls through, then we have all lost money, and this will be the second home they’ve had fall through in the state of Kentucky,” said Brianna Wallace.

The final piece to the property puzzle deals with title insurance and that has to be taken care of within the clerk’s office.

Wallace said she faced a closed door numerous times, and the one time she did get in, she took video of the experience.

“The condition of the clerk’s office was very unorganized and very unprofessional,” Wallace explained.

The Owsley County Clerk’s Office has faced trouble for nearly one decade.

In 2014, the state auditor said the former clerk, Sid Gabbard, did not properly pay taxing districts, and, two years later, Shanna Oliver also received a unfavorable report from the auditor for reportedly not doing her job.

Auditor Mike Harmon reported the clerk did not keep adequate records of receipts and expenditures.

The judge-executive said he was made aware of numerous complaints of people having to travel to other counties to renew vehicle tags and pay taxes.

County officials said the current clerk, Shanna Oliver, is keeping her office closed for several days per week and is planning to retire in several weeks.

Wallace said home closings usually take 30 days, but this closing has taken almost three months with no resolution in sight.

WYMT tried to reach out to Oliver for comment but was unsuccessful. We also reached out to several state and elected officials and were not able to find out if any actions or investigations were underway.

