Pulaski Co. man arrested for rape, arson

By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:15 PM EST
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office arrested Justin Daniels, 34, of Somerset on charges of first degree rape and first degree arson.

Police said the arrest, which happened on Dec. 5, stems from an investigation into a sexual assault occurring last summer, followed by the intentional burning of the victim’s home.

Police said they were dispatched to the home on Beasley Lane in Somerset.

Once they arrived, the victim notified them that Daniels had intentionally set the home on fire.

Justin Daniels was taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center.

