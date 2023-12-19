Perry Central uses strong first half to beat Clay County at home

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In a Monday night matchup, the Clay County Lady Tigers hosted the Perry Central Lady Commodores on the hardwood. Misty McAlarnis’ squad was looking for their third straight win while Gemma Parks’ team was hoping for two straight victories.

The Lady ‘Dores gained an early lead after junior guard Kyra McAlarnis knocked down a 3-pointer to give PCC a 15-7 lead. McAlarnis helped extend the lead with an assist to senior center Harli Feltner in the paint. Feltner drew the and-1 to put PCC up 21-9.

By the end of the first period, Perry Central led 24-13.

Clay County struggled with turnovers for the entire game, especially in the first half. Early in the second period, Perry’s sophomore guard Taylor Couch stripped the ball away from the Lady Tigers’ offense and she sunk a three on the other end of the court.

Towards the end of the period, Clay County found some rhythm behind sophomore center Emma Jones as she broke through Perry’s defense for a contested layup.

Clay’s freshman guard Madison Pendland would hit the same shot a few plays later but despite the Lady Tigers’s efforts, too many turnovers still kept a 20-point lead (45-25) for Perry Central headed into halftime.

Perry Central continued to tack on points in the second half with the third period ending with a three-ball from senior guard Emma Neace. Perry ended the third quarter up 60-36.

The Lady Tigers were never able to close in on the Lady Commodores’ lead, giving PCC a 74-44 road win over Clay County.

