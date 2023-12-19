One person dead following Pulaski Co. crash

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office reported one person was killed following a car crash on Friday, December 15.

Deputies responded to the crash on North Highway 1247 around 11 p.m.

A witness told Pulaski County 911 a 2001 white Lincoln hit a utility pole, and one person inside the car was trapped.

When deputies arrived, they found all of the people inside the car were minors.

Officials said two of the minors in the car were flown to a hospital, and the third person was taken by their family to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.

One of the minors was pronounced dead at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. Through the investigation, deputies determined this person was not the driver.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.