Man accused in deadly shooting appears in court

Chester Mollett, 64, of Dunlow, W.Va., faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with a...
Chester Mollett, 64, of Dunlow, W.Va., faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with a man's shooting death in early December.(WSAZ/Jacob Innis)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with a deadly shooting appeared in court Tuesday for his preliminary hearing.

Chester Mollett, 64, of Dunlow, West Virginia, is accused of killing Jason Perry. The incident happened early this month along Blue Moon Hollow Road in the Dunlow area.

A West Virginia State Police trooper who was first on the scene testified he arrived at the hollow containing a home and an Airstream travel trailer.

The trooper testified that Mollett said he was tired of the victim stealing from him.

He also testified that a Remington 870 shotgun was found at the scene.

For previous coverage >>> Man arrested after deadly shooting in Wayne County

