KYTC gearing up for the winter season

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - With the region getting its first taste of wintry weather, officials are sharing ways to stay safe this winter season.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 10 Public Information Officer, H.B. Elkins said it is important to be mindful on the roads.

“Be very cautious of your surroundings. No sudden movements, no sudden breaking, no sudden acceleration,” he said. “If you do have to be out, we urge that you drive slower, that you leave more distance between you and any vehicles that you may be behind.”

He said to stay home if possible.

“So, the main thing that we would urge that if the roads start getting covered, if you don’t have to go on the road, don’t be, stay home,” he said.

Elkins said it is important to keep an emergency preparedness kit in your car.

“We do recommend that drivers if they do have to be out, especially during the overnight, that have kind of an emergency kit in case they do get stranded. Gloves, heavy jacket, or a blanket, or something warm,’ he explained.

Elkins said you should also keep snacks, water and a charged phone, in case you find yourself stranded.

He said crews will continue working on the roads, making sure they are safe for travel.

“We are working today, our garages, our ten county garages are preparing the equipment to load the salt trucks up. We go through a rigorous process every year to calibrate the equipment to make sure that it’s in good working order,” said Elkins.

As crews are working on the road, Elkins said it is important to be mindful and drive slow when behind them.

