KYTC gearing up for the winter season

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By RJ Johnson
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - With the region getting its first taste of wintry weather, officials are sharing ways to stay safe this winter season.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 10 Public Information Officer, H.B. Elkins said it is important to be mindful on the roads.

“Be very cautious of your surroundings. No sudden movements, no sudden breaking, no sudden acceleration,” he said. “If you do have to be out, we urge that you drive slower, that you leave more distance between you and any vehicles that you may be behind.”

He said to stay home if possible.

“So, the main thing that we would urge that if the roads start getting covered, if you don’t have to go on the road, don’t be, stay home,” he said.

Elkins said it is important to keep an emergency preparedness kit in your car.

“We do recommend that drivers if they do have to be out, especially during the overnight, that have kind of an emergency kit in case they do get stranded. Gloves, heavy jacket, or a blanket, or something warm,’ he explained.

Elkins said you should also keep snacks, water and a charged phone, in case you find yourself stranded.

He said crews will continue working on the roads, making sure they are safe for travel.

“We are working today, our garages, our ten county garages are preparing the equipment to load the salt trucks up. We go through a rigorous process every year to calibrate the equipment to make sure that it’s in good working order,” said Elkins.

As crews are working on the road, Elkins said it is important to be mindful and drive slow when behind them.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found dead inside a home in Laurel County.
Two dead following reported murder-suicide in Laurel Co.
WYMT First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT: Snow Squalls could cause a few travel troubles Monday
WYMT First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day
Basketball returned to Wayland.
Lyon County scores 100+ in Wayland throwback game versus Floyd Central
Chief Forecaster Brandon Robinson
Update given after Chief Forecaster Brandon Robinson’s third brain surgery

Latest News

After nearly a year of waiting, the Quillen family is now looking forward to a new start on a...
‘A new home offers hope again’: Organization begins build for family home lost to flood, fire
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
Mountain News at 6 - Skyview Chandler
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
Mountain News at 6 - KYTC snow
A southern Kentucky man faces charges after he stole packages from a porch at a home in Corbin.
Corbin man arrested for stealing packages