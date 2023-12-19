Kentucky Football hires new wide receivers coach

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Football program has brought in a new wide receivers coach.

In an announcement on Tuesday, Head Coach Mark Stoops named Daikiel Shorts Jr. to the staff. Shorts comes to Lexington after spending the past three seasons as the wide receivers coach at the University of Houston. He was the program’s Director of Player Development in the two seasons prior.

“I’m very excited to be a part of the Big Blue Nation,” Shorts said. “The opportunity to work under Mark Stoops and Liam Coen is very exciting and it’s an opportunity I just couldn’t pass up. I’ve watched over the years what they have been able to accomplish at Kentucky and in the Southeastern Conference and I want to help continue that success. Coach Coen is one of the brightest offensive minds in the game and I’m very eager to learn under him. I’m already so impressed with the young men in the wide receivers room and I’m ready to bring my energy and passion to this place. I can’t wait.”

Shorts played at West Virginia for four seasons from 2013 to 2016, leading the Mountaineers in receptions for three of them. Shorts received 2nd-team All-Big 12 honors in 2016, catching 63 passes for 894 yards and five touchdowns.

He spent time on the Buffalo Bills practice squad in 2017.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.