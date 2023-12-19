Issues & Answers: Philip Haywood

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Philip Haywood is the winningest coach in the history of Kentucky high school football.

He has been a head coach for nearly 50 years, and Haywood spent 40 of those years at Belfry High School.

He guided the Pirates to eight state championships and several runner-up finishes.

Haywood is also a sought-after motivational speaker and the author of two books.

