Grant to expand distance learning, telemedicine announced

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development office announced more than $2.3 million in grants is being awarded to three recipients in Kentucky on Tuesday. Two of those recipients are out of southern and Eastern Kentucky.

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department will receive a $462,285 grant to equip one hub site and 10 end-user sites in several southern counties including McCreary, Pulaski, and Wayne with telehealth conferencing equipment. According to a news release, medical professionals at the health department will use the equipment to provide health education along with disease case management and interpretation services.

The Pike County School District is being awarded a $999,567 grant to equip six hub sites and 14 end-user sites throughout the county with a mobile teleconferencing solution. Mental health counseling and seminars at all teleconference locations will be delivered by instructors, counselors and administrators within the school district.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.