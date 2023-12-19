EU extends suspension on bourbon tariff; brings ‘immediate relief’ to Ky Distillers’ Association

By Julia Sandor
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - After a push nearly two weeks ago by Kentucky’s US Senators and bourbon industry leaders, the European Union will delay re-imposing tariffs on American Whiskey for another 15 months.

PREVIOUS: Ky. Distillers’ Association raising concerns, with EU set to impose ‘disastrous’ bourbon tariff

“It was an immediate relief,” said Jack Mazurak with the Kentucky Distillers’ Association (KDA).

Mazurak directs governmental and regulatory affairs for the association and says these European tariffs were first imposed in 2018 at 25% - in retaliation to U.S. tariffs on aluminum and steel.

“It really hits home.” Mazurak said, “When those tariffs are in place, and we are very thankful that they didn’t step up from 25% to 50% as of January 1. This is that reprieve. That would’ve been awful for our industry. Just awful. It basically would’ve stopped all European sales of bourbon.”

Right now, he says business for the bourbon industry is booming.

Not only do people come from all over the country, but all over the world just to get the Kentucky bourbon experience.

He says these tariffs would have negatively affected that vital tourism.

“If sales of Bourbon dry up in Europe because of retaliatory tariffs, we’re going to lose a certain amount of enthusiasm, which will not translate into visitors who would’ve otherwise come here,” Mazurak said.

He says this suspension is a bit of a Christmas miracle, and they’ll use the next 15 months to advocate and work on a permanent solution.

